Coastguard and Lifeboat scrambled to reported of a person in the River Dee at Saltney Ferry

Volunteer rescue teams from Flint Coastguard and RNLI Flint Lifeboat were scrambled to reports of a person in the River Dee at Saltney Ferry.

The call came in at just after 6pm on Sunday, June 5 from UK Coastguard Control Centre that the person in the water was near Saltney Ferry Footbridge.

teams from both Flint and the Wirral and the Flint Lifeboat were stood down as they made thier way to Saltney Ferry after being told the person was thankfully back ashore.

As Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team paged by UK Coastguard to reports of a person in the water in the vicinity of Saltney Ferry footbridge.”

“Whilst en-route, information came through that person now back ashore and assistance was no longer required.”

“All assets stood down.”