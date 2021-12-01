Co-operation agreement signed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru marking the start of three year partnership

The First Minister and Leader of Plaid Cymru have today signed the Co-operation Agreement, marking the start of a three-year partnership.

The agreement covers 46 policy areas, including the extension of free school meals to all primary school pupils and childcare provision; the creation of a national care service and immediate and radical action to address the second homes crisis.

It is described as a “new form of political working arrangement”, which will see the Welsh Government and the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group work together to jointly develop and oversee the delivery of the policies.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Over the next three years, the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru will work together to jointly develop and deliver the policies set out in this Co-operation Agreement.

“This is a bespoke agreement to deliver for Wales but it also captures how Welsh politics works – by finding common ground and sharing good ideas.

“I look forward to working in partnership on this ambitious programme.”

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: “Today marks the beginning of a new way of doing politics.

“As Wales faces many challenges from Brexit, the climate emergency and the ongoing pandemic, co-operation has never played such a pivotal part in our democracy.

“The wide-ranging, radical policies included in the Co-operation Agreement – from free school meals for all primary pupils to extending free childcare to all two-year-olds – will change the lives of thousands of families in Wales for the better.

“I’m proud to sign this agreement with the First Minister and look forward to working together to make a difference to the lives of the people of Wales.”