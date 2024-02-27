An appeal has been launched to help connect curlews with much needed protection this season.

The Clwydian Range & Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is taking part in the ‘Curlew Connections Wales’ project, a Curlew Recovery Wales partnership project working with Bannau Brycheiniog and GWCT.

It is under the all-Wales partnership project Gylfinir Cymru an all-Wales partnership project that aims to help breeding curlew across the country.

This work to protect the curlews across 12 areas in Wales is funded by Welsh Government through the Heritage Lottery fund (HLF).

The project covers the current AONB area which includes large areas of Denbighshire, parts of Flintshire and parts of Wrexham.

To help get the right support and protection to the birds in the area, the project team is keen to work with community volunteers to monitor sights and sounds of curlews on the land.

Local Curlew and People Officer Sam Kenyon explained: “The curlew is under threat across the whole of the UK due to habitat loss, earlier forage cuts during nesting season and the impact of predation on the birds.

“What we will be doing shortly is monitoring and surveying this Spring to get a good idea of where we need to target our efforts rurally. As it’s such a big area to cover, we are looking for support from local community members to help us locate curlews through sightings and sounds off public access areas and also take part in monitoring throughout the season.

“We would support anyone interested in volunteering to help these rare birds survive in the area and it’s also a great opportunity for getting outdoors to help not just the curlew’s wellbeing but your own as well.”

Councillor Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Biodiversity Champion, said: “This is a very important project for the curlew that was once a popular sight not just in Denbighshire and North Wales but across the whole of the UK. I’m grateful that this project and funding allows the AONB to really push forward with protecting the curlews we have, and I would encourage those interested to volunteer to help the populations to survive and hopefully grow in the future.

For further information on the project or to report any sightings or hearings of curlews in the areas listed through using What 3 Words email samantha.kenyon@denbighshire.gov.uk