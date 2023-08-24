Class of 23′ Students across Flintshire receive their GCSE results

It’s been an anxious start to the morning for hundreds of secondary school students in Flintshire as they receive the results of their GCSEs and level 2 qualifications. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s been a difficult time for this cohort of learners – who experienced almost two years of disruption to lessons and online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However students across Flintshire have shown their resilience, with many schools recording some of their best ever GCSE results. ‌​‌​‌​​​‍‌​‌​​‌‌‌‍‌​‌‌​​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌‌​​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Expressing pride in the young achievers, llr Mared Eastwood, Flintshire Council Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture, and Leisure, extended her “warmest congratulations” to the year 11 pupils. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She highlighted the collective effort that goes into such achievements, stating, “I would also like to express our thanks to all the staff in schools who have worked so hard to enable their students’ success and to all the parents and carers who have provided support and encouragement to their children.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Echoing her sentiments, Claire Homard, the Chief Officer for Education and Youth, applauded both learners and their guardians. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emphasising the dedicated efforts of Flintshire schools, she said, “Our schools have worked hard to ensure that our pupils are given every opportunity to succeed.” Aware of the diverse range of emotions that results day can spur, Ms Homard encouraged those who might be finding the day challenging to seek out the necessary support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ysgol Treffynnon ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ysgol Treffynnon, in the face of persistent pandemic-related challenges, is elated to announce academic achievements that defy national expectations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the national announcements that the number of higher grades would be down this year, Ysgol Treffynnon has proved to be an exception and is steadfastly progressing towards educational excellence in line with its school vision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over the last three years, Ysgol Treffynnon has seen a year on year increase in overall GCSE performance, surpassing levels seen before the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

John Weir, headteacher, is thrilled with the students’ excellent results this year. He said: “At Ysgol Treffynnon, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing exceptional education and support to our students, regardless of the challenges they may experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I am immensely proud of our students for their outstanding achievements and of our dedicated staff for their tireless efforts, which have made these wonderful accomplishments possible. I would like to wish all our year 11s every happiness and success as they move on to the next stage of their education, training, or into employment.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amongst the highest performers are Rhianna Baldwin Jones 5A* 5A, Grace Bellis 5A* 1A, Lewis Bowen 2A* 4A, Daniel Davies 6A* 2A, James Hughes 1A* 7A, and Maison Shipton 4A* 6A. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alun School ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This year’s results continued the school’s history of academic excellence. Year 11 pupils earned well over 600 A*/A grades between them with almost half of students receiving one or more top grade. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Outstanding individual performances include: Nerys Davies (12A*), Hannah Livesey (11A*, 1A), Eleri McGuckin (11A*, 1A), Thomas Lloyd-Hughes (10A*, 2A) and Iestyn James (9A*, 2A, 1B). Each of them also achieved a distinction in their additional maths qualification. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mrs Jane Cooper, Headteacher said: “We congratulate all pupils on their results and are very proud of the hard work, dedication and resilience they have shown.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Thank you to the parents/carers and the school’s staff for supporting the pupils throughout. We look forward to celebrating with them and welcoming them back to the school’s successful sixth form in September.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hawarden High School ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hawarden High School Headteacher, Mr. Simon Budgen, paid tribute to all the students who have worked so hard, particularly given the challenges they have faced during their schooling. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added “Our young people should be proud of their examination results. It is particularly pleasing to see so many pupils achieving the gold standard of five A*-C grades and therefore gaining passport for entry into our Sixth Form or go on to employment/training. In fact, nearly half of all grades awarded were Grades A*, A or B demonstrating the commitment of all pupils to their studies”. I would like to thank all the students for their hard work and that of their parents and teachers in supporting them so ably”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr. Budgen also commented “we are very pleased with the performance of a number of subjects that achieved over 90% A*-C grades this year, notably; Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Business, Drama, Engineering and Geography”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Notable successes: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Selena Bobeica (10A*, 2A)

Tamsin Parry (9A*, 3A)

Kefira Pitchford (9A*, 3A)

Megan Brown (9A*, 2A)

Alex Preston (8A*, 3A)

Zak Ames (8A*, 4A)

Matilda Mather (8A*, 4A)

Laura Haden (8A*, 3A)

Imogen Lemon (8A*, 3A)

Romain Soffe (7A*, 3A, 1B)

Grace Warrington (6A*, 5A)

Charlotte Weaver (6A*, 5A)

Coleg Cambria support ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

And indeed, support is at hand. Coleg Cambria has thrown open its doors to assist students post their GCSE results. The college offers a range of courses and vocational qualifications across its sites, including Wrexham, Deeside, Northop, and Llysfasi. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Principal Sue Price reinforced the college’s commitment to guiding students. “Our team is already busy processing applications and speaking to learners and their families ahead of the next academic year,” she mentioned. Assuring that the college staff is equipped to provide comprehensive guidance on future avenues, she added, “Please get in touch to find out more.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Sue Price] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Furthermore, to ensure they reach as many students as possible, Coleg Cambria is also offering a live chat facility, ensuring students and their families are well-informed and supported. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Students or their guardians looking for further information can visit Coleg Cambria’s website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

