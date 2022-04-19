Deeside.com > News Gwynedd

Posted: Tue 19th Apr 2022

Updated: Tue 19th Apr

Claims of Snowdon walkers pooing on mountain ‘not as significant as reported’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Claims of a popular mountain path on Snowdon being “covered in human stools” are not entirely accurate, according to the authority responsible for its upkeep.

Over the Easter weekend, the BBC and other media outlets published comments made by a mountain guide who said there had been problems with people pooing on the Llanberis path.

Gemma Davies said she even caught a man defecating on the mountain’s railway line as visitors flocked to the area.

However, the Snowdonia National Park Authority has put out a statement in which it has disputed the extent of the issue.

The building at the top of the mountain is currently closed until 2023 for maintenance work, which has reduced the amount of toilet facilities on offer.

The authority is therefore advising visitors to use those on offer at the start of each route to the summit.

It said: “We would like to thank the Yr Wyddfa Volunteer Wardens, the Caru Eryri volunteers and our staff for their tireless work litter picking and assisting the public over the weekend.

“The matters that were addressed over the weekend are not new problems and the conclusion from the staff and volunteers on the ground showed the issues were not as significant as were reported in the media. These reports failed to convey the facts fairly and in a balanced way.

“Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) is a National Nature Reserve and it is vital that people plan their journeys ahead of time.

“This includes preparing for all eventualities on Wales’ highest mountain.

“Even though Hafod Eryri (the building at the summit) is currently closed and will continue to be until 2023 because of maintenance work, there are facilities open at the foot of each route to the summit.

“We would also like to emphasise that it is only a small percentage who ignore our advice and that the majority of the public behave responsibly and sensitively in this remote and precious area.

“After a difficult two years, it is inevitable that this visitor season will be extremely busy.

“It is great to see so many people coming to Eryri (Snowdonia) to enjoy this exceptional area, but it is only through working together that we can continue protect and preserve these fragile landscapes.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Refusal of Penyffordd housing plans upheld amid school capacity concerns

News

Flintshire council confirms when people will get the £150 payment to help with energy costs

News

Fire crews from North Wales assisting with ‘serious fire’ in a Chester block of flats

News

NHS Wales Bursary extension will provide certainty for healthcare students until 2024

News

Chester Zoo set to host first ever recruitment open day with over 100 jobs up for grabs – here’s how to apply

News

Citizens Advice Flintshire secures funding to provide advice on reducing energy bills

News

Flintshire school’s new house system reaps rewards

News

Win over Haverfordwest secures Cymru Premier League safety for Connah’s Quay Nomads

News

Over one million half price rail tickets in first ever “Great British Rail Sale”

News





Read 382,488 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn