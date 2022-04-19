Claims of Snowdon walkers pooing on mountain ‘not as significant as reported’

Claims of a popular mountain path on Snowdon being “covered in human stools” are not entirely accurate, according to the authority responsible for its upkeep.

Over the Easter weekend, the BBC and other media outlets published comments made by a mountain guide who said there had been problems with people pooing on the Llanberis path.

Gemma Davies said she even caught a man defecating on the mountain’s railway line as visitors flocked to the area.

However, the Snowdonia National Park Authority has put out a statement in which it has disputed the extent of the issue.

The building at the top of the mountain is currently closed until 2023 for maintenance work, which has reduced the amount of toilet facilities on offer.

The authority is therefore advising visitors to use those on offer at the start of each route to the summit.

It said: “We would like to thank the Yr Wyddfa Volunteer Wardens, the Caru Eryri volunteers and our staff for their tireless work litter picking and assisting the public over the weekend.

“The matters that were addressed over the weekend are not new problems and the conclusion from the staff and volunteers on the ground showed the issues were not as significant as were reported in the media. These reports failed to convey the facts fairly and in a balanced way.

“Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) is a National Nature Reserve and it is vital that people plan their journeys ahead of time.

“This includes preparing for all eventualities on Wales’ highest mountain.

“Even though Hafod Eryri (the building at the summit) is currently closed and will continue to be until 2023 because of maintenance work, there are facilities open at the foot of each route to the summit.

“We would also like to emphasise that it is only a small percentage who ignore our advice and that the majority of the public behave responsibly and sensitively in this remote and precious area.

“After a difficult two years, it is inevitable that this visitor season will be extremely busy.

“It is great to see so many people coming to Eryri (Snowdonia) to enjoy this exceptional area, but it is only through working together that we can continue protect and preserve these fragile landscapes.”