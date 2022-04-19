Citizens Advice Flintshire secures funding to provide advice on reducing energy bills

Having secured funding to provide energy advice to North Wales’ residents, Citizens Advice Flintshire is encouraging people throughout the region to and find out about the many ways consumers can conserve energy and reduce their bills.

Money was made available to the advice charity at the beginning of the year by the Gwynt y Môr Wind Farm Fund and trained advisers have been providing the service since January.

Money Advice Manager, Sian Mather, commented on the progress of the project so far: “We’ve been taking enquiries from a number of residents from coastal areas and the Dee estuary since the beginning of the year.”

“Most people are looking for help with energy suppliers and rising costs, especially in light of the recent cap increase. We’re also helping rural clients living off-grid, who are dependent on oil for heating, and are faced with market volatility that’s impacting tanker delivery prices.”

As part of the project, several community awareness outreaches and virtual drop-ins are planned to promote green energy and advise on access to local and national grants.”

“These events will be delivered this year at venues throughout the Gwynt y Môr region, and will support residents looking to secure the cheapest tariffs; understand their energy bills, and bring in unclaimed money into the area via benefit awards.”

Citizens Advice Flintshire is keen to hear from people living in the coastal and estuary regions who are facing financial difficulties because of ongoing or recent energy concerns.

The local Freephone number 0808 278 7923 is available between 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays, but text, email, WhatsApp and Messenger are also supported and more info. can be found on the website:

https://flintshirecab.org.uk/ contact-us