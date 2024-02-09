Citizens Advice Flintshire launches volunteer programme
Citizens Advice Flintshire is calling on community members to seize a rewarding opportunity by joining their latest volunteer training programme.
Scheduled to commence on the 27th of February, the programme promises an enriching experience for those looking to give back to their community.
Over the course of six weeks, with sessions held one day a week, participants will be equipped with the necessary skills to serve as Volunteer Assessors, welcoming clients and providing them with valuable guidance.
The training not only aims to prepare volunteers for the immediate tasks at hand but also offers them an opportunity to achieve the Gateway Certificate of Advice, a recognised qualification that showcases their commitment and capability in the realm of advisory support.
Eugene, a recent addition to the volunteer team who moved to Flintshire a few years ago, shares his positive experience with the organisation.
He highlights the sense of belonging and pride that comes with being part of a widely respected network such as Citizens Advice. “Volunteering with Citizens Advice means I belong to a huge network of advisers and support staff; an organisation that’s instantly recognised and respected all over the country and, probably the world. I wanted to be a part of that, and now I am,” Eugene remarked.
His motivation extends beyond the acquisition of a certificate; it’s about applying his accumulated knowledge and experience in a practical, impactful way.
Eugene also points out the professional visibility that volunteering provides, “Employers will be able to see, not only my qualifications but how they’re used in a real working environment.”
Recommending the programme without reservation, Eugene speaks to the supportive and friendly environment fostered by Citizens Advice Flintshire, “It’s a wonderful place to work. Everyone I’ve met is friendly and supportive, and the more people I meet, the better it gets.”
Find out more about the role on offer, the sort of person Citizens Advice Flintshire is looking for and how to apply at:
https://mailchi.mp/
For an informal chat about volunteering contact Sophie, Learning Support on 01352 706840 or via email: training@flintshirecab.
