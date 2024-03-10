Citizens Advice Flintshire call for local volunteers

Citizens Advice Flintshire, a cornerstone of community support, is on the lookout for dedicated volunteers eager to make a meaningful difference in their local area.

The organisation is offering a unique opportunity for individuals to contribute to their community’s welfare by becoming Volunteer Assessors.

Training for these volunteer roles is scheduled to commence in February, spanning a 12-week period to ensure that volunteers are well-prepared to assist clients and offer the guidance they require.

While no prior experience is necessary, Citizens Advice Flintshire welcomes inquiries from individuals possessing:

Good Listening Skills: The ability to lend a sympathetic ear. Clear Verbal Communication Skills: Effective and articulate communication. Computing Skills: Proficiency in word processing, online searches, and email. Research Skills: The capability to locate relevant information. Writing Skills: The competence to accurately document client cases.

Volunteer Assessors will primarily engage with clients through face-to-face interactions or over the telephone.

Their role encompasses a range of responsibilities, including:

Researching pertinent information.

Identifying the most suitable course of action.

Presenting their findings to the client.

Advocating on behalf of the client by making phone calls, composing letters, and completing forms.

Volunteer Assessors are expected to embody qualities such as reliability, open-mindedness, and a non-judgmental attitude.

The role necessitates the ability to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds effectively.

To equip volunteers with the required skills and knowledge, they must commit to a weekly training day for the initial 12 weeks.

Additionally, they will engage in shadowing and mentoring sessions with experienced assessors and advisers.

Following comprehensive training, each Volunteer Assessor will dedicate one day per week on a rotational basis.

A minimum commitment of 12 months is expected due to the extensive training involved.

Becoming a Volunteer Assessor not only allows individuals to contribute to their community but also offers the opportunity to gain valuable skills.

It serves as a stepping stone to potential paid employment while providing insights into various issues, including benefits, debt, housing, employment, discrimination, and consumer rights.

Sophie, the Volunteer Coordinator at Citizens Advice Flintshire, is available for informal discussions about volunteering opportunities. She can be reached at 01352 706840 or via email at training@flintshirecab.org.uk.

Public Notice Advert