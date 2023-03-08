Chimney Fire in Flintshire prompts firefighters to share prevention advice
A chimney fire at a property in Flintshire sparked an emergency call to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service last night, Tuesday, March 8.
Firefighters from Deeside were called to a house in Alltami to tackle the chimney blaze last night.
Fortunately, the crew was able to respond quickly and put out the fire, but the incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance of chimneys and flues.
Although most chimney fires are preventable, they can cause widespread damage and pose a significant risk to people’s safety.
The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service recommend that all chimneys and flues be kept clean and well-maintained.
It is crucial to ensure that embers are properly extinguished before going to bed, and that a fire guard is used to protect against flying sparks from hot embers.
Regular chimney sweeping, depending on the fuel used, is essential before the colder winter months arrive and people begin to use their fires and chimneys again.
A blocked or defective chimney can cause both chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, so it is essential to employ a professional qualified Chimney Sweep, such as those certified by NACS.
The service also recommends that smoke alarms be installed and regularly tested to provide extra time to escape in case of a house fire.
Burning unseasoned, wet wood, and infrequent cleaning and sweeping are among the most common causes of chimney fires.
Overnight burning or smouldering wood for long periods in wood stoves can also increase the risk of fires.
This incident serves as a reminder to homeowners to take proper precautions to ensure the safety of their homes and families.
More details on chimney fires can be found here: https://www.northwalesfire.gov.wales/keeping-you-safe/at-home/chimney-fires/
