Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 21st Feb 2023

Chester Zoo’s limited edition ‘mystery boxes’ are back

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Zoo’s mystery gift boxes have returned due to high demand, with boxes now available for adults and kids. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The UK’s most popular zoo has relaunched their limited edition mystery boxes, packed full of animal-themed gifts and products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Each kid’s box costs just £15 and has up to 15 fun-filled items worth £60, while adult boxes have at least nine items worth £100 for just £20. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Products inside range from homeware, jewellery, clothing, toys, games and much more. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Suzanne Keyse, Retail Manager at Chester Zoo, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 “Our mystery boxes are back and more exciting than ever! Our boxes completely sold out last time, so we’ve now launched adult boxes too, giving amazing value for all the family. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 “The  boxes  for children  include up to 15 items like plush toys, games, puzzles, crafts, books and much more – all for just £15. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 “Adult boxes feature up to £100 worth of beautiful animal ornaments, jewellery, coasters, bags and homeware. They’re really are amazing value for just £20. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 “No two boxes are the same and there are only a limited number available, so once they’re gone, they’re gone! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 “And of course, every purchase helps to support our charity zoo to protect so many endangered species from extinction all over the world.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mystery boxes can be found in the gift shop at the entrance to the zoo. They are also available on their online shop at :https://gifts.chesterzoo.org/products/mystery-boxes ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Programme helping school students go on to study medicine at university sees ‘excellent results’ in North Wales
  • More than £5.4m to fund new National Football Museum based in North East Wales
  • Flintshire primary schools raises hundreds for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Programme helping school students go on to study medicine at university sees ‘excellent results’ in North Wales

    News

    More than £5.4m to fund new National Football Museum based in North East Wales

    News

    Flintshire primary schools raises hundreds for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    News

    Plans to build two semi-detached houses near Mold rejected

    News

    Operation Dawns Glaw: Multi-agency taskforce reformed to help tackle impact of grass fires across Wales

    News

    Can you help 90-year-old ex-lieutenant find his Royal Welch Fusiliers comrades?

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn