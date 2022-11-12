Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 12th Nov 2022

Updated: Sat 12th Nov

Chester Zoo’s 10-mile ‘nature recovery corridor’ sees major progress in helping boost natural wildlife habitats

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A ‘nature recovery corridor’ created by Chester Zoo has helped make major progress in their efforts to recover local biodiversity.

It is one year since the zoo was given a near £1m grant from the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund to create and connect wildlife habitats across the city of Chester.

The ambitious scheme – a partnership between a host of organisations including the zoo, Cheshire West & Chester Council, the Canal & River Trust, Sustrans, the Land Trust and Cheshire West Communities Together – is aiming to restore wildlife-rich habitats between Chester and Ellesmere Port and contribute to the recovery of declining species in need of urgent help.

A number of local schools and community volunteers are involved and taking conservation action as part of the project, which gives disadvantaged groups the opportunity to gain better access to nature.

Now, 12 months since being awarded funding to for the project, the team of conservationists heading up efforts to boost wildlife in and around Chester has revealed a number of highlights.

Among them:

– More than 23 hectares of meadow and long grass habitat, which provides essential habitat for pollinators has been established

2.5 hectares of canal has been cleared from the invasive plant floating pennywort, making the canal safer and more biodiverse, allowing an array of native wildlife such as otters and kingfishers to thrive

250m of wetland has been created to provide habitat for secretive birds such as snipe and water rail

Reedbeds have been brought under sensitive management, enhancing nesting opportunity for migrant birds such as grasshopper and reed warblers

New pond areas have been created to help aquatic life, including frogs, toads, newts and dragonflies, as well as providing a water source for mammals such as foxes and badgers

Hedgerows have been restored, providing nectar in the spring for bees and berries in the winter for birds

– 30 native apple and pear trees have been planted to form a new orchard, providing vital new habitat

In addition to these habitat improvements, community groups, schools and community leaders have been taking conservation action across the city including planting for pollinators, creating bog gardens, wildflower areas and bug hotels and installing ponds and bird boxes.  

Helen Bradshaw, a UK wildlife conservation expert at Chester Zoo, is leading on a scientific project to monitor and research the new habitats as they’re being created. She said:

“We’re on a mission to create new spaces for our amazing native wildlife to thrive here in Cheshire and our journey to transform this huge stretch of land between Chester and Ellesmere Port is now well underway.”

“What’s special about the Nature Recovery Corridor is its focus on restoring or creating a whole range of different habitat types – from greenspaces in communities to reedbed and grasslands and all of the areas that connect these places together.”

“The ecological crisis we’re attempting to tackle means that many habitats are at risk and so that variety and interconnectivity is key to successfully recovering declining species.”

“Through work we’ve been carrying out to survey what species are in the area, we’ve been able to confirm that rare nathusius’ pipistrelle bats are present on land within the corridor, which is incredibly exciting. ”

“For the first time, we’ve been able to manage areas of grassland which secretive harvest mice rely on and the wetlands we’ve created have already filled with water and we hope these habitats will flourish in the years ahead.”

“We’re collecting lots of scientific data and, hopefully, in another 12 months’ time we’ll be able to confirm lots of other exciting species living in the area too.”

Backed by a growing army of community groups and volunteers, the project has produced positive results by increasing both access to quality greenspaces and the number of opportunities people have to engage in activities in nature. One research respondent said:

“It’s been great to get outside, appreciate nature, and basically just get back to basics, as to what’s all around us every day.”

Hannah Brooks, Chester Zoo’s Community Engagement Manager, is overseeing the scheme. She added:

“We’re losing wildlife at an alarming rate, not just globally but here in the UK, and so there’s never been a more pressing time for people to come together and take a stand for nature.”

“This project is showing what a difference real collaboration between various organisations, specialists, volunteers and engaged, wide-ranging local community groups can do.”

“Already more than 7,000 people have joined us in getting involved and the pride that local communities are taking in the project and the greenspaces on their doorsteps is exactly what’s needed if we’re to see long-lasting transformative change.”

“With everyone invested and everyone connected to nature, we can fight back and reverse species decline.”

“Together, we’ve done some amazing things so far. Now our ambition is to build on this great work, develop our approach for our local communities and create habitats and greenspaces across a 10-mile stretch by linking the city of Chester and Ellesmere Port.”

The Nature Recovery Corridor is being funded by the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund and has already created 13 jobs, including five trainees.

The fund was developed by Defra and its Arm’s-Length Bodies. It is being delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England, the Environment Agency and the Forestry Commission.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Campaign asking all men to “join the team” to end violence against women and girls
  • Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.
  • Wales Air Ambulance offers one lucky athlete a free charity space on “world’s toughest mountain race” between Conwy and cardiff


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Campaign asking all men to “join the team” to end violence against women and girls

    News

    Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.

    News

    Wales Air Ambulance offers one lucky athlete a free charity space on “world’s toughest mountain race” between Conwy and cardiff

    News

    Chester’s Christmas Market opens next Friday and other key dates

    News

    Poundland announces recruitment drive and confirms Boxing Day closure

    News

    Royal College of Midwives launches first strike ballot in Wales in 142 years

    News

    North Wales cancer team scoops Macmillan award for tackling fatigue in cancer patients

    News

    Deeside based Iceland has Christmas dinner covered for less than £5 per person

    News

    Elfed High School students create weeping poppy installation to mark Remembrance Day

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn