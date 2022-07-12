Chester Zoo to open until sunset for the first time ever as special ‘Into the Night’ evenings are unveiled

Chester Zoo is to give visitors the chance to explore its 128-acres after hours for the very first time.

The zoo’s new Into the Night evenings will offer visitors the chance to experience the zoo and its 27,000 animals when its gates are usually closed.

For four nights only this summer – Friday 29 July, Saturday 30 July, Friday 12 August and Saturday 13 August – the zoo will be open from 5:30pm until 9pm.

As well as getting the chance to explore the whole of the zoo in a completely new light as the sun starts to set, visitors will also be treated to live entertainment.

Performances will include amazing acrobatics, dance and upbeat African music by Tanzanian Acrobats, who have previously performed at the Glastonbury Festival, while Global Grooves promise to bring playful puppetry and vibrant costumes.

Visitors are encouraged to make a full evening of it, and grab a bite to eat from one of the zoo’s restaurants which will be serving up a range of freshly prepared and specially themed dishes for the exclusive event.

Ellie Trigg, Chester Zoo’s Customer Development Manager, said:

“Have you ever wondered what the family herd of elephants gets up to in the evening, wanted to watch aardvarks make burrows at twilight or see all of the animals in a whole new light as the sun starts to set?”

“Well, for the first time ever, our super special Into the Night events will give visitors the chance to spend an enchanting summer evening at the zoo and find out!”

“And if seeing all of your favourite animals isn’t enough, there’ll also be entertainment, including acrobats, dancers and puppeteers, as well as a brand new nature-themed food and drink offering that has been specially devised for these unique occasions.”

Into the Night will run across four exclusive evenings at Chester Zoo – Friday 29 July, Saturday 30 July, Friday 12 August and Saturday 13 August, from 5:30pm until 9pm. All parts of the zoo will be open, including animal habitats, tropical houses, indoor areas and restaurants.

A limited number of tickets are available each evening, priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children (3-17 years old). All proceeds will support the not-for-profit conservation zoo’s vital efforts to prevent extinction, here in the UK and around the world.

For more visit www.chesterzoo.org/intothenight