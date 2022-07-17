Chester Zoo to close Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat

Chester Zoo has announced it will close Monday and Tuesday due to the extreme heat.

An amber weather warning is in force across the area, with temperatures expected to reach the mid 30s on both days.

Today the zoo has announced that it will close on the 18 and 19 of July for the safety of its staff, visitors, animals and plants.

In a statement, Chester Zoo said: “We plan to be back open as usual on Wednesday, but for now, our team of dedicated keepers will of course, make sure all of the animals and plants are safely cared for.

“If you have pre-booked tickets on these dates, your ticket will automatically be extended until July 2023, just keep hold of your booking confirmation.

“We do apologise for any disruption to your plans but we really hope you understand.”