Chester Zoo launches new educational activities this half term

Have you ever heard of a dusky pademelon? Did you know there are kangaroos that live in trees? Are you aware of the amphibian with the very unfortunate nickname, the ‘scrotum frog’?

Chester Zoo is challenging visitors to ‘discover something new’ this February half term as its conservation education experts shine a spotlight on the zoo’s lesser-known species.

From 19 – 27 February, the conservation and education charity is hosting a range of inspirational animal talks and activities to introduce visitors to some of the world’s most unusual animals.

With more than 100 different sessions spread across a nine-day period, families can expect to be inspired by bizarre and often overlooked species such as the scarlet ibis, mountain chicken frogs, giant anteaters and dusky pademelons, among dozens of others.

Ceri Cambridge, Learning Operations Manager at Chester Zoo, said:

“If you think you’ve seen it all at the zoo it’s time to think again! A trip to the zoo is not just about the penguins, giraffes, lions and tigers, there’s a whole world of surprising species waiting to be discovered.

“From the illusive okapi, striking gaboon vipers and colourful great green macaws to exquisite dusky pademelon, carnivorous plants and dancing sifaka lemurs, we share our planet with so many incredible species that many people might never have set eyes on before, or maybe never even knew they existed. This February half term we’re putting a much deserved spotlight on all of these wonderful animals and plants.

“Visitors can download a trail guide which will take them on an exciting tour to see some of these unusual species, and our team of Zoo Rangers is hosting a range of quick-fire talks and in-depth discovery sessions to help people to uncover all there is to know about these weird and wonderful animals. Some may wish to take their experience to a whole new level by turning their visit into an action-packed adventure where they can meet some of the world’s most endangered animals.

“We hope that by highlighting the species that aren’t always in the forefront of people’s minds, visitors will learn about their diminishing numbers in the wild, and how supporting our charity zoo can help to prevent their extinction.”

Visit www.chesterzoo.org/discover to find out more about the zoo’s exciting half term activities, discover more about the unknown animal world at Chester Zoo or to carry on the learning at home with hundreds of educational resources.