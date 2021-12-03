Chester Storyhouse spreading some seasonal joy this Christmas

Tis the season to be jolly at Storyhouse this Christmas with a series of seasonal events and activities for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

Family-friendly films, fascinating festive talks, Christmas music and Storyhouse’s own very special version of Oliver Twist! are all on the programme this December.

The festive fun starts this weekend when the doors are thrown open in the main theatre where Charles Dickens’ classic tale takes to the stage.

The big-hearted new production will run from 4 December to 16 January 2022, promising a seasonal sprinkling of fabulous, feelgood songs along with porridge, pickpockets, and dogs as Dickens’ cast of colourful characters are brought vividly to life.

A festive bar is now running on the steps the Hunter Street building, offering mulled wine, spiced apple juice and roasted chestnuts. It is open from Thursday to Sunday until 1 January.

Meanwhile inside Storyhouse, The Kitchen will be filled with the sound of Christmas music on selected dates from Sunday, 5 December to Sunday, 19 December, including brass bands, choirs and musical ensembles.

Drop in for a hot chocolate or a mulled wine and soak up the yuletide atmosphere.

The Garret Theatre is the setting for a series of free Christmas Lectures on Wednesday, 8 December.

The collaboration with the University of Chester includes a range of seasonal subjects from Fathers and Christmas in Hollywood to Elvis.

And on Thursday, 23 December, The Nest in Bridge Street, is the starting point for The Faun, a magical teatime walking performance rooted in Roman mythology.

Storyhouse also has a busy and wide-ranging programme of festive films for families and movie lovers to enjoy other the Christmas period, both in Storyhouse itself and also through the Moonlight Flicks Christmas Classics at the Carriage Shed next to Chester Railway Station.

At Storyhouse you can choose from family favourites like The Polar Express, The Nightmare Before Christmas or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, or a taste of the Christmas of yesteryear in The Shop Around the Corner – the much-loved 1940 romantic comedy which inspired the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movie You’ve Got Mail.

The line-up also includes the CBeebies Christmas Show 2021: The Night Before Christmas and A Boy Called Christmas.

Meanwhile Storyhouse is also the place to catch a screened performance of the Royal Ballet’s magical version of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, with accompaniment from the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, and Puccini’s stunning romantic opera Tosca, beamed directly from Covent Garden.

Alternatively, don a festive jumper to enjoy Moonlight Flicks in the surroundings of the Carriage Shed which is just steps away from Chester Railway Station.

The programme of films, running from Saturday, 18 December to Wednesday, 22 December, opens with Will Ferrell’s 2003 Christmas comedy Elf, and also includes screenings of Love Actually, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life, Gremlins and Die Hard.

Hot food, including vegan options, will be available to buy at the venue and a full bar on site will be serving mulled wine as well as other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Storyhouse chief executive Andrew Bentley says: “I’m really pleased Storyhouse is able to offer such a wide-ranging programme of events, activities and performances over the Christmas period.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy whether it’s a magical theatre experience, a thought-provoking discussion, atmospheric festive music, charming family film or just a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie or two.

“It’s also great to bring back Moonlight Flicks for the Christmas season, with some much-loved cinematic treats on offer.”