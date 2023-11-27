Chester set to celebrate ‘thriving indie scene’ on Small Business Saturday

Shoppers in Chester are being urged to discover the city's hidden gems in support of a national initiative dedicated to boosting trade for small and independent businesses across the UK.

The upcoming 'Small Business Saturday' on December 3 is being championed by Chester BID, the city's Business Improvement District, with a call to embrace local shopping and support the vibrant small and independent retail community.

MP Samantha Dixon has also backed the call to 'shop local'. She said: "Here in Chester, we are lucky to have so many diverse small and independent businesses that make our high street a tapestry of culture, commerce and community. They are nestled at the heart of our communities and are vital to our local economy.

"We know that it remains a challenging climate for many local businesses, yet despite these challenges, small businesses across Chester have shown impressive levels of resilience. Let's support our local small businesses this Christmas and shop local."

One of Chester's many success stories comes from the owners of 'That Beer Place' who started their business journey in the former Chester Market.

Owner Lisa Lord said: "We kicked off as a cosy bottle shop and taproom in the old market, where traders like us pulled together to create something really cool. Fast forward to now, we've taken that spirit to the high street, setting up shop in a bigger spot. We've thrown open our doors to become a buzzing events hub. From DJ sets to Cider Club, it's this mix of trade and fun that the Chester crowd loves, and it's what keeps the city's heart beating strong."

She added: "In Chester's independent business scene, everyone's got each other's back, and it's what makes the place special."

Stephanie Peters, of Pastry Pedaleur, in Chester Market is another trader who grew her pastry passion into a small business in Chester.

Steph, who also featured on Channel 4's show Aldi's Next Big Thing and a valued BID Board Member, said: "Chester has a thriving small business scene, and the New [Chester] Market is a brilliant example of that, along with the countless other amazing indies across the city.

She added: "We are so grateful for all the support we receive in our amazing city. There's a lot of graft and passion that is what I've built our business on and making the choice to shop with small businesses like ours makes all the difference."

Luka Morrell, Business Engagement Manager for Chester BID, said the city boasts an array of 'exceptional small and independent businesses'. She added: "Small Business Saturday provides the perfect opportunity to highlight the amazing indie shops we have here in Chester. And the timing is perfect, as we enter the busiest shopping period of the year! We want to encourage shoppers to actively participate in Small Business Saturday and explore our city's hidden gems and unique offerings of Chester not just this Saturday but in future too."

Luka added: "Small and independent businesses form an integral part of Chester's city centre, drawing visitors for their uniqueness. However, the vitality of this community heavily depends on customer support. We are committed to championing them and rallying local residents and visitors to stand behind our small and independent traders in Chester."

Small Business Saturday takes place on December 2nd. For a full list of the small and independent businesses in Chester or to find out more about Chester BID, go to www.chesterbid.co.uk

