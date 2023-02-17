Chester retains Purple Flag status for thriving night-time economy

Chester has once again been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation, recognising the city’s safe and diverse evening and night-time economy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The accreditation is given to areas that provide a variety of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Purple Flag programme was developed in 2006 after the Civic Trust’s “Night Vision” report and is now managed by the Association of Town & City Management. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester first achieved Purple Flag status in 2018, and the city’s latest submission highlighted the range of events for all, the impact of pedestrianised areas, and the stunning “Once a Desert” installation at Chester Cathedral. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways & Strategic Transport, Chester continues to be a fashionable and sought-after destination, with 16 million visitors recorded and an 18.5% increase in footfall in 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She added that the retention of Purple Flag status is a celebration of the hard work of all the partners, teams, and businesses that keep the city safe and welcoming. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carl Crichlow, CEO of Chester BID, said the city’s night-time economy is continuing to grow and improve, with the opening of new bars and restaurants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also noted that retaining the Purple Flag status for the fifth year is a huge achievement and a testament to the hard work of all partners involved. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The safety and management of the city’s night-time economy is the result of a strong partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council, Chester BID, Cheshire Police, Chester Against Business Crime, Pubwatch, the University of Chester, Chester Residents’ Associations Group, and several third sector groups. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To celebrate its Purple Flag status, Chester will light the Eastgate Clock, Town Hall, and Newgate in purple from 17-19 February. Visit Chester’s thriving night-time economy and enjoy a safe, diverse and exciting experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

