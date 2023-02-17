Chester retains Purple Flag status for thriving night-time economy
Chester has once again been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation, recognising the city’s safe and diverse evening and night-time economy.
The accreditation is given to areas that provide a variety of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents.
The Purple Flag programme was developed in 2006 after the Civic Trust’s “Night Vision” report and is now managed by the Association of Town & City Management.
Chester first achieved Purple Flag status in 2018, and the city’s latest submission highlighted the range of events for all, the impact of pedestrianised areas, and the stunning “Once a Desert” installation at Chester Cathedral.
According to Councillor Karen Shore, Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways & Strategic Transport, Chester continues to be a fashionable and sought-after destination, with 16 million visitors recorded and an 18.5% increase in footfall in 2022.
She added that the retention of Purple Flag status is a celebration of the hard work of all the partners, teams, and businesses that keep the city safe and welcoming.
Carl Crichlow, CEO of Chester BID, said the city’s night-time economy is continuing to grow and improve, with the opening of new bars and restaurants.
He also noted that retaining the Purple Flag status for the fifth year is a huge achievement and a testament to the hard work of all partners involved.
The safety and management of the city’s night-time economy is the result of a strong partnership between Cheshire West and Chester Council, Chester BID, Cheshire Police, Chester Against Business Crime, Pubwatch, the University of Chester, Chester Residents’ Associations Group, and several third sector groups.
To celebrate its Purple Flag status, Chester will light the Eastgate Clock, Town Hall, and Newgate in purple from 17-19 February. Visit Chester’s thriving night-time economy and enjoy a safe, diverse and exciting experience.
