Chester Racecourse to transform into a family festival haven with ParentFolk-curated PlayFest
Chester Racecourse is all set to host its annual Family Day on Sunday 6 August, promising a vibrant festival atmosphere for the whole family.
This much-anticipated event is being curated by ParentFolk, the renowned family publication, event curators and community.
The event offers a thrilling mix of playful zones, retro arcade games, live music, and creative pop-ups.
Children aged 17 and under will be able to participate in all activities for free with a paying adult, making it a family day out not to be missed.
ParentFolk, known for creating innovative family spaces, have previously collaborated with Camp Bestival Shropshire, CBBC, and MediaCityUK.
Their unique approach to designing enjoyable events for both kids and adults alike, is set to make this Family Day a memorable one.
The PlayFest will be divided into three zones – PlayZone, MusicZone, and MakeZone.
Each zone is designed to provide a unique ‘kids play meets grand day out at the races’ experience.
From a city beach for little ones to play, to retro arcade games that will pit grown-ups against kids, to a live draw graffiti wall – the zones promise a day of unbridled fun.
Sam Martin, Head of Marketing and Communications at Chester Racecourse, expressed excitement for the upcoming event.
He said, “Offering a great value day out, where kids go free and families can bring picnics onto the Open Course, our Family Day fixture promises to be a magical and memorable experience for all those in attendance.”
ParentFolk Founder, Nic Spindler, shared this sentiment, adding, “We’ve curated an original, lively, and engaging event this year with our signature ‘PlayFest’ line-up, plus lots of new play to discover!”
“Our events always focus on opportunities for families to come together and make memories, so expect kids versus parents games, family disco yoga and plenty of laughs!”
Family Day tickets are available for £15 for adults, with children aged 17 and under attending for free.
Family Day tickets are available for £15 for adults, with children aged 17 and under attending for free.

To book your tickets, visit www.chester-races.com and ensure you're part of the fun at Chester Racecourse this August.
