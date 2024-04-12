Chester Racecourse teams up with Deva Fest for Roman Day in partnership

Chester Racecourse has teamed up with Deva Fest to announce an exciting line-up of activities for Roman Day in partnership with Via Roma.

The popular celebration of both the city and racecourse’s iconic roots returns to the Roodee on Saturday 25 May, promising a thrilling, fun and educational spectacle.

Many of Deva Fest’s family festival favourites will be heading to the Open Course to entertain children and adults galore in between all the afternoon’s racing.

The awesome SuperPirates will be donning their gladiator regalia to perform storytelling sessions for attendees, alongside overseeing family raves, obstacle courses and some great fun and games.

Joining them will be AmaSing, the exciting Arts Organisation and Charity Foundation, who will be bringing a large inflatable dome and filling it with singing, dancing, drumming and a whole host of workshops.

Providing imaginatively themed, messy, craft and sensory play activities for pre-schoolers meanwhile will be the ever-smiling Laughter Tots. Plus, Bubble Inc will be perfecting the art of bubbles with special performances.

If that wasn’t enough, there are also opportunities to participate in archery, laser clay and to bounce around on a bungee run and derby hoppers.

All family activities in the Roodee Enclosure are included in the ticket price and children aged 17 and under go free!

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said:

“We’re really excited to team up with Deva Fest for an incredible afternoon of family fun out on the Open Course.

“Roman Day is always an unmissable occasion, where you can race through history and immerse yourselves in an amazing line-up of entertainment and activities.

“Offering a great value day out where children attend for free, this is an opportunity to spend valuable time together at the racecourse and make memories to last a lifetime.”

Philip Marston, Founder of Deva Fest, said:

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with our friends at Chester Racecourse for Roman Day. There couldn’t be a better Deva Fest collaboration for us, with our festival roots being firmly in Chester and we know both ours and guests of the racecourse will love the line-up of activities we’ve got in store.”

Those living in CH1 (1-5), CH2 (1-3), CH3 (5) and CH4 (7&8) postcodes can take advantage of a special residents offer for the fixture, which entitles you to 50% off the price of up to four tickets in the Roodee, Tattersalls or County Concourse enclosures. Those eligible can redeem the offer by calling the Chester Racecourse Box Office on 01244 304 600.

For further information about Roman Day in partnership with Via Roma, please visit www.chester-races.com