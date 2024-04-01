Chester Racecourse introduces The Clubhouse – a new hospitality offering for 2024

Chester Racecourse has introduced an exciting new hospitality offering for 2024 – with the launch of The Clubhouse.

Located within the Festival Village at the world’s oldest racecourse, The Clubhouse offers a casual luxury dining experience for up to 160 guests.

Furnished by the award-winning Bridgman, one of the UK’s leading luxury furniture and accessory specialists, The Clubhouse brings the outside in and allows you to relax and dine in luxurious comfort.

Live cooking stations will be the focus of your culinary experience, as you indulge in a choice of delicious dishes, from sumptuous seafood to classic British Deli delectables. Maybe something off the Teppanyaki grill takes your fancy.

Moreish mini-desserts, snacks and an inclusive drinks menu are also included in the package.

Need help picking your horses? With access to The Clubhouse, you’ll also get the Inside Scoop – a handy racecourse history guide with hints and tips to help you maximise your raceday experience.

In between dining in this rustic, art deco delight, you can then head over to the rails to roar the horses home and immerse yourself in everything that Chester Racecourse has to offer.

The Clubhouse is expected to be in high demand for Chester’s thrilling and memorable racedays, starting with the prestigious Boodles May Festival from 8-10 May.

Kate Dawson, Commercial Director at Chester Racecourse, said:

“We know that our guests will be on to a winner with The Clubhouse. The introduction of this new hospitality concept builds on popular trends in the sector, which highlight a demand for casual yet premium dining experiences.

“Our guests will feel part of their own exclusive club, as they indulge in a variety of cuisine to tantalise the tastebuds and gain valuable insights into racecourse history, winning form and all the key tips for picking successful horses.

“We’re also delighted to announce Bridgman as The Clubhouse official furniture supplier, who’ll be providing their luxury furniture both inside and outside of the facility, helping our guests to relax and enjoy The Clubhouse experience. Bridgman are one of the UK’s most loved and trusted furniture brands and the perfect fit to collaborate with on this exciting addition to our hospitality portfolio.”

Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman, added:

“We are honoured to be associated with Chester Racecourse, an institution renowned for its rich history and timeless elegance. This collaboration represents a strategic alliance that aligns perfectly with Bridgman’s vision of delivering unparalleled luxury and comfort. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to creating memorable experiences for racegoers.”