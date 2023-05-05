Chester Racecourse announces Halliwell Jones as new naming rights partner

Chester Racecourse has announced that Halliwell Jones, the authorised dealer of BMW, MINI and INEOS vehicles in the North West and North Wales, will be the new naming rights partner of The Paddock Club. The multi-year agreement enhances a long-standing relationship with the family-run business, which already has a BMW centre on Sealand Road and a MINI centre on Parkgate Road in Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Set to open an additional site off Chelford Close to retail the INEOS Grenadier 4×4 in the summer, Halliwell Jones has been hosting a temporary Halliwell Jones INEOS Grenadier showroom at the racecourse since October 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This mutually beneficial naming rights partnership will also see Halliwell Jones provide support vehicles for medics to use on race days and run several digital and race day activations for racegoers to engage with across the season. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Dawson, Head of Sales at Chester Racecourse, expressed her delight at the new partnership: “As a renowned local business with a strong presence in Chester for more than 30 years, Halliwell Jones has an ethos that matches our own. The perfect fit for our premier facility, we look forward to welcoming all of our partners, sponsors and guests to The Halliwell Jones Paddock Club throughout the upcoming new race season and beyond.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Phillip Jones, Managing Director at Halliwell Jones, added: “Our association with Chester Racecourse represents an excellent opportunity for both businesses to enhance brand awareness, not just in the North West and Wales but also throughout the UK. I feel sure the Halliwell Jones Paddock Club will provide the perfect setting for all the guests attending this season.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

