Chester: Police searching for missing student discover body in River Dee

Police searching for a missing 18-year-old student have discovered a body in Chester.

The body was found in the River Dee near to The Groves in the city centre earlier this afternoon, Sunday 10 April.

Police have said formal identification has not yet taken place.

However, it is believed to be that of student Emmanuel Chikwa, who was reported missing on Friday 1 April.

A police spokesperson said: “The family of the 18-year-old, who is originally from Sheffield, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner.”

“Officers would like to thank members of the public for their support during the search for Emmanuel and request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

[Photo: @welshiedale2022]