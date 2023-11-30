Chester man jailed again for reoffending days after release
A man from Chester has been jailed after he reoffended just days after being released from prison.
Stephen Prior appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 29 November where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted burglary and one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
The 45-year-old of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
During the hearing, the court was told that Prior had been released from prison on licence on Thursday 12 October.
Following his release, he was required to adhere to a strict CBO which has an unlimited expiry date that prevents him for entering a large part of Chester.
As part of the order Prior was also banned from entering the driveway, garage, shed or outbuilding of any dwelling without the owner’s consent.
He was also banned from entering any commercial premises, with the exception of retail stores during opening hours.
Yet just three days after his release, he breached the order when he entered the driveway of an address on Western Avenue and attempted to gain entry into the address.
The incident was captured on CCTV and reported to officers at Chester Proactive Policing team who quickly identified Prior as the offender.
He was subsequently arrested on Monday 30 October after a foot chase on Sealand Road.
Following the sentencing Police Constable James Wright said:
“Prior is a prolific offender and I welcome the sentenced that has been handed to him.
“Over recent years repeated attempts to engage with him have been made, but he continues to offend which why we took the decisive action to apply for such a firm CBO.
“I hope the fact that he has been jailed for breaching the order will act as a warning to him, demonstrating that action will be taken.
“While he is now behind bars, when he is released from prison, the CBO will still apply, and I would urge anyone who sees him breaching the order to contact us on 101.”
Below is the map of the areas of Chester from where Prior is banned from entering –
