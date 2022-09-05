Chester man charged with sex offences against 13-year-old girl

Police have charged a man in connection to a number of sexual offences in Chester.

Richard Hewitt, 45, of Brook Street, Chester, was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to cause a girl aged between 13 and 15-years-old to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempting to cause a girl under 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of attempting to breach his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 September where he was remanded in custody.

Hewitt is next due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 3 October.

