Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th Sep 2022

Updated: Mon 5th Sep

Chester man charged with sex offences against 13-year-old girl

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Police have charged a man in connection to a number of sexual offences in Chester.

Richard Hewitt, 45, of Brook Street, Chester, was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to cause a girl aged between 13 and 15-years-old to engage in sexual activity, one count of attempting to cause a girl under 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of attempting to breach his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 September where he was remanded in custody.

Hewitt is next due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday 3 October.

Read Next

  • Mold: Elderly woman seriously injured following incident involving a dog
  • Life-saving defibrillator removed after cabinet vandalised in Mold town centre
  • Cyclist needed hip replacement after Mostyn road rage driver crashed into him before driving off
  • Northop warehouse expansion which will provide new jobs given go ahead

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Mold: Elderly woman seriously injured following incident involving a dog

    News

    Life-saving defibrillator removed after cabinet vandalised in Mold town centre

    News

    Cyclist needed hip replacement after Mostyn road rage driver crashed into him before driving off

    News

    Northop warehouse expansion which will provide new jobs given go ahead

    News

    Dedicated Flint RNLI volunteers recognised for long service

    News

    Lizz Truss wins Conservative Party leadership election, and will be the Prime Minister

    News

    Major expansion plans for Deeside logistics business given green light

    News

    Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning for parts Flintshire

    News

    Despite largest monthly drop on record – pump prices are along way off what the should be, says RAC

    News




    Read 462,052 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn