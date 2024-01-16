Chester Council takes legal action to restore historic City Walls after 2020 collapse

The council in Chester is looking to take legal action in a bid to complete repairs on the historic City Walls. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

In 2020 a section of the wall collapsed close to the famous Eastgate clock. Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) engineers, alongside external specialists, designed and built scaffold propping to prevent the outer wall from collapsing too.

To ensure that residents, visitors and businesses can still benefit from and enjoy this section of the walls a temporary walkway was incorporated into the scaffold propping.

The scaffold was carefully designed to protect the Wesley Church Centre, taking into account crypts and other buried archaeology between the Church and the City Walls, and maintaining a fire escape route for the surrounding buildings.

The Chester City Wall is a Scheduled Monument of national and international importance and is also Grade I/II listed. Scheduling is a legal protection administered by Historic England on behalf of the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

All changes to the Wall including maintenance and repair work, need Scheduled Monument Consent from the Secretary of State.