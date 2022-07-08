Cheshire Police arrest four in connection with nearly 20 attacks on cash machines in England and Wales

The fourth man, aged 32, was arrested at a property on Lescelles Street in St Helens after a warrant was executed.

Shortly prior to the arrests a burglary occurred at a Co-operative store on Shortheath Road in Moira at 3.45am on Thursday 7 July.

The store had been broken into in an attempt to steal the cash machine inside.

After the attempt was unsuccessful the suspects are alleged to have left the location in a black BMW that was stopped and recovered by police.

All of the men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Murray, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The arrests are part of an investigation into approximately 19 attacks on cash machines that occurred between Saturday 12 March 2022 and Thursday 7 July 2022.

“Our investigation began after one of the cash machines was targeted on Longshawe Street in Warrington.

“The investigation remains ongoing but sends a clear message that we are relentless in our pursuit of catching individuals who we suspect of travelling to Cheshire, and to other parts of the country, for the purposes of committing serious and organised crime.”