Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 8th Jul 2022

Cheshire Police arrest four in connection with nearly 20 attacks on cash machines in England and Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Detectives have arrested four men in connection with a series of ATM attacks in England and Wales.

The arrests are part of an investigation into nearly 20 attacks on cash machines in England and Wales that have happened in the last four months.

Three of the men, aged 27, 32 and 35, were detained in Moira, Leicestershire following a pursuit by officers from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

The fourth man, aged 32, was arrested at a property on Lescelles Street in St Helens after a warrant was executed.

Shortly prior to the arrests a burglary occurred at a Co-operative store on Shortheath Road in Moira at 3.45am on Thursday 7 July.

The store had been broken into in an attempt to steal the cash machine inside.

After the attempt was unsuccessful the suspects are alleged to have left the location in a black BMW that was stopped and recovered by police.

All of the men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Murray, from Cheshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The arrests are part of an investigation into approximately 19 attacks on cash machines that occurred between Saturday 12 March 2022 and Thursday 7 July 2022.

“Our investigation began after one of the cash machines was targeted on Longshawe Street in Warrington.

“The investigation remains ongoing but sends a clear message that we are relentless in our pursuit of catching individuals who we suspect of travelling to Cheshire, and to other parts of the country, for the purposes of committing serious and organised crime.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

BT broadband problems reported in Deeside area

News

Updated: All lanes back back open following earlier closure on A55 in Flintshire

News

Police issue alert over cold callers operating in Flintshire area

News

Product Safety watchdog issues urgent warning over heated hairbrush and dryer model

News

Coleg Cambria: Engineers and trades urged to go back to college for a career in teaching

News

The Flintshire martial arts project helping young people develop new skills

News

RSPCA braces for summer of suffering in Wales

News

Gladstone’s Library warden retires after 25 years with the institution

News

Gladstone’s Library supporter honoured with fellowship.

News





Read 375,234 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn