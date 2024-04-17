Cheshire: Lorry fire closes M56 in both directions

The M56 in Cheshire is closed in both directions between J14 (Hapsford) and J12 (Runcorn) due to a lorry fire.

Emergency services including are in attendance.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene assisting with traffic management, a diversion route is in operation.

Traffic which is caught within the closure is currently in the process of being turned around from the rear of the queue by units in attendance.

View from Frosham Hill of ongoing lorry fire causing closure on the M56 near Helsby #M56 pic.twitter.com/LJnPdU3e9y — mel (@indigoswft) April 17, 2024

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 7.30pm, they sent two fire engines from Powey Lane and Ellesmere Port, plus the Service’s water bowser for water supply.

A spokesperson said: “North West Fire Control received multiple reports of a fire involving a large goods vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M56.

“The fire is causing a significant amount of thick smoke and crews have requested that both carriageways be closed while they deal with the incident.

“Crews are making good progress in tackling the fire. Both carriageways remain closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. It is likely firefighting operations will continue for some time.”

Diversion Details

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the solid diamond diversion symbol

Exit the M56 at J14 and at the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto the A5117 southbound.

At the A5117/A56 junction, continue straight onto the A56 Chester Road southbound and continue for approx. 5 miles. (Please note there is a low railway bridge 14’6″ (4.4m) on this route)

At the A56/A557, turn left onto the A557 Clifton Road.

At the A557/M56 J12 southern roundabout, take the first exit and follow the A557 northbound.

At the A557/M56 J12 northern roundabout, take the third exit to re-join the M56 eastbound.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol

Follow the above diversion route in reverse.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.