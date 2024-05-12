Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 12th May 2024

Charity Murder Mystery Evening set to take place in Broughton

A Charity Murder Mystery Evening is set to take place in Broughton next month.

The Broughton War Memorial Institute event promises an engaging mix of entertainment, mystery, and community spirit.

The event aims to raise funds for the Broughton mental health support group and Work in Progress, an inclusive performing arts group for adults aged 18+.

Work in Progress prioritises positive mental health and well-being, drawing members from both Flintshire and Denbighshire.

A spokesperson said, “The evening will be entertaining, fun and action packed! The Murder Mystery Experience will have an exciting Action Movie Plot.”

“There will also be a performance by Members of Work in Progress, showcasing both singing and performing art.”  

“You can bring your own drink and snacks to the event which is open to anyone aged over 16.” 

“The event takes place on Saturday 1 June 2024, doors open at 7pm. ”

“Please reserve your seat in advance direct through the Institute.”

Phone: 07736350612. Email: broughtonwmi@gmail.com.) or via the Facebook Page for WorkinProgressRhyl Email: Hello@workinprogressrhyl.co.uk.

“Tickets are £10 payable in cash on the door. ”

On Saturday, 25th May, Work in Progress is staging a free concert titled ‘SNEAK PREVIEW’.

This event offers the public a unique opportunity to witness the diverse talents nurtured by this inclusive performing arts group, as they gear up for their second major public sharing set for October.

This event is being held at Rhuddlan Community Centre, Parliament Street, LL18 5AW. The Performance starts at 7:00pm.

To reserve your seat Email: Hello@workinprogressrhyl.co.uk or phone 07565 583423.

“There is no charge for a ticket, donations will be gratefully accepted on the evening.” A spokesperson said. 

 

