Can you bring a box of joy to children who need it the most this Christmas?

Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire Social Services are once again working together to bring a box of joy to children in North Wales this Christmas.

Last year during the COVID-19 lockdown and during the festive period the Rainbow Shoebox Appeal ran to support vulnerable children in the community and was an incredible success.

The summer appeal saw the public donate over 300 shoeboxes over 2 days which were distributed by Flintshire County Council to the most young people across the county.

The theatre is once again working with the community to donate shoe boxes full of fun, colourful treats to brighten up the day of a young person this festive season.

Gwennan Mair Director of Creative Engagement at Theatr Clwyd said of the project:

‘After a difficult two years we need the help of our community to support young people and families of Flintshire. We have had incredible support from the community with our Shoebox Appeal and we thank you all for your kindness!’

Christy Hoskings (Regional Patient Experience Lead, Neurodevelopment Service, Children and Young People) said of the project:

“We are proud to be working alongside Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire County Council once again to launch the Christmas 2021 Shoebox appeal. ”

“The Shoebox appeal is an incredibly special project, it offers people of all ages the opportunity to come together and do something special, bringing a little bit of Christmas magic to so many children”.

So how can you get involved? Fill a shoebox full of treats, healthy snacks, toys, games, arts and crafts, books, comics and add an age label.

The boxes are to be dropped off at Theatr Clwyd on Saturday 18th December between 11am-3pm.

For more information about the Rainbow Shoe Box appeal please head to www.theatrclwyd.com/rainbowshoebox or any questions please contact Tom Hayes at tom.hayes@theatrclwyd.com