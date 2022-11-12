Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 12th Nov 2022

Campaign asking all men to “join the team” to end violence against women and girls

Jack Sargeant MS spoke in the Senedd this week asking the Welsh Government to encourage all men to make the White Ribbon Promise – to never use, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.  

 Jack asked the question ahead of White Ribbon Day on the 25th of November. 

The day falls on the same week as the start of the FIFA men’s World Cup.

“There has never been a better time for us to come together and start playing as a team to end violence against women and girls.” Jack said.

 The campaign is asking all men to join the team to end violence against women and girls – that’s #TheGoal.

Whether you’re a football fan or not, let’s work together to achieve gender equality.

White Ribbon Day 2022 highlights 11 traits men and boys can nurture to help create a world of equality and safety for women.  Find out more https://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/whiteribbonday22

 Speaking afterwards Jack Sargeant said: “I am a huge supporter of the White Ribbon Campaign and an official ambassador.  The message is clear, it is men who have to act if we are to end violence against women.  That’s why I want all men to make the White Ribbon and mean it.  

 “I urge everyone to visit the campaign website and find out more and support White Ribbon Day on the 25th by wearing a wite ribbon.”

 

    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


