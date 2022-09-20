Calls for Welsh Government to freeze rents and cut rail fares to help with cost-of-living crisis

The leader of Plaid Cymru has today called on the Welsh Government to “use its powers” to act on the cost-of-living crisis and support renters, commuters and families.

Ahead of First Minister’s Questions today (Tuesday 20 September), the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS, has urged First Minister Mark Drakeford to use devolved powers to halve train fares and cap bus fares and freeze rents.

Mr Price has also called for the extension of free school meals to all secondary school students.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a package of measures in a bid to protect people against the worst of the cost-of-living crisis which included a rent freeze for both social and private tenants until the end of March next year.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Liz Truss announced that the energy bills for typical household use across the UK will be capped at £2,500.

It will come into play on October 1, the same day when the initial 80 per cent price cap hike was due to be introduced.

However there remains concerns going into the winter about the impact the cost-of-living crisis will have on households this winter.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said: “The cost-of-living crisis will be on a scale more devastating than most of us can ever remember. People will lose their livelihoods if not their lives.

“That is why it is crucial the Labour Government in Wales use every tool available to them to mitigate the impact of soaring energy bills and plummeting living standards.

“This should include an immediate ban on evictions, halving rail fares and cap bus fares until at least March 2023, the extension of free school meals to secondary school pupils, and a rent freeze which the Welsh Government’s Labour colleagues in Scotland have been campaigning for.

“Failure to do so will represent a dereliction of duty by Labour in Wales to maximise the benefits of devolution.

“Plaid Cymru’s message to the Labour Welsh Government is clear – you have the powers to act on the cost-of-living crisis, use them.”

