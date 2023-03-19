Caffi Isa in Mynydd Isa expands arts programme with spoken word focus

Caffi Isa, a local venue in Mynydd Isa, is expanding its arts programme to include a focus on performing the spoken word. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The café has been running a writers’ group, Caffi Isa Writers, for a year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To celebrate the milestone, they will be holding their first open mic-style evening of performance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event is free, and the stage will be open to local writers of any kind, with the aim of encouraging creativity and self-expression. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caffi Isa Writers meet twice a month at the café and pride themselves on being a supportive and inclusive group, welcoming a wide range of poets, fiction, memoir, and non-fiction writers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caffi Isa Writer’s Chairperson, Jess Doyle, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, saying, “It is part of our mission to make Caffi Isa a hub for local creatives. We have frequent events for writers, including our lovely, supportive group. We’re delighted to offer them and the wider writing community the chance to perform.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The open mic event, called “First Draft,” will take place on Wednesday, 22nd March. Caffi Isa Writers meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’d love to see some new faces at the event,” Jess Doyle added. “We love welcoming new people, and it’s a great opportunity to meet the group and find out what we’re all about.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those interested in learning more about the event or the writing group, email jess@caffi-isa.co.uk. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

