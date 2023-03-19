Caffi Isa in Mynydd Isa expands arts programme with spoken word focus
Caffi Isa, a local venue in Mynydd Isa, is expanding its arts programme to include a focus on performing the spoken word.
The café has been running a writers’ group, Caffi Isa Writers, for a year.
To celebrate the milestone, they will be holding their first open mic-style evening of performance.
The event is free, and the stage will be open to local writers of any kind, with the aim of encouraging creativity and self-expression.
Caffi Isa Writers meet twice a month at the café and pride themselves on being a supportive and inclusive group, welcoming a wide range of poets, fiction, memoir, and non-fiction writers.
Caffi Isa Writer’s Chairperson, Jess Doyle, expressed her excitement for the upcoming event, saying, “It is part of our mission to make Caffi Isa a hub for local creatives. We have frequent events for writers, including our lovely, supportive group. We’re delighted to offer them and the wider writing community the chance to perform.”
The open mic event, called “First Draft,” will take place on Wednesday, 22nd March. Caffi Isa Writers meet every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
“We’d love to see some new faces at the event,” Jess Doyle added. “We love welcoming new people, and it’s a great opportunity to meet the group and find out what we’re all about.”
For those interested in learning more about the event or the writing group, email jess@caffi-isa.co.uk.
