Posted: Mon 27th Sep 2021

Burst water pipe causing issues with supplies to properties in Hawarden and Ewloe

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Welsh Water has said burst water main is causing issues with supplies to properties in Hawarden and Ewloe.

A message on the water company’s website states: “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water. We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning.”

“Further updates will be provided here (website) when we have more information.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

 

 

 

 



