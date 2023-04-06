Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th Apr 2023

Buckley rivals reunite for Charity Match in memory of former player and police officer

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Buckley Town and Buckley Lions, two of the fiercest youth football rivals, are set to put their long-held rivalry aside in a charity match to pay tribute to PC Ryan Donaldson, a former player of both teams who tragically died in December aged 31. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The match will be held in Buckley, the hometown Ryan loved and where he spent his entire life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ryan was a well-known, loved and respected member of the Buckley community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He attended Mountain Lane Primary and Elfed High School before working in retail locally. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In 2018, he joined North Wales Police, a role he took great pride in. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The two youth teams, whose final match against each other took place in 2008 in the under-16 age category, will once again face off with the same starting eleven players on each side and even the same managers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 2008 match saw Ryan, then Buckley Town’s star striker, score a late winner – a moment he cherished dearly and took great pleasure in reminding people of at every opportunity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Community members are encouraged to attend the charity match to not only enjoy watching some ‘out-of-shape 30-somethings’ battle it out one last time but also to honour Ryan’s memory and support a worthwhile cause. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The proceeds from the match will be donated to the Police Treatment Centres charity, an organisation providing support to serving and retired officers who have experienced illness or injury. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To donate click here ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Time now set for UK Emergency Alerts test on Sunday 23 April
  • Plea for public to help protect ambulance resources for those most in need this Bank Holiday
  • New legal requirements for Welsh NHS organisations aim to improve services for patients and staff

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Time now set for UK Emergency Alerts test on Sunday 23 April

    News

    Plea for public to help protect ambulance resources for those most in need this Bank Holiday

    News

    New legal requirements for Welsh NHS organisations aim to improve services for patients and staff

    News

    Breakdown in mental health system leading to vulnerable people in crisis being criminalised and re-traumatised

    News

    CCTV Camera installed outside Mancot Village Hall to deter anti social behaviour

    News

    Road between A55 and Flint closed ‘for sometime’ following collision

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn