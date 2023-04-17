Buckley chapel conversion denied over environmental concerns
A proposal to transform the historic Bistre Methodist Chapel in Buckley, built in 1853, into eight residential units has been denied due to environmental concerns.
The planning application, submitted by local developer Croston Homes, sought to create four two-bedroom flats, two one-bedroom flats, and two two-bedroom houses with small gardens and 11 parking spaces.
Flintshire planning officer Jenni Perkins commended the proposal for preserving the character of the existing building but noted concerns about the limited outdoor space for two planned houses.
The proposed garden areas for these properties are expected to be overshadowed and enclosed by walls, conflicting with the Local Development Plan’s policies.
The development site is within the River Dee and Bala Lake Special Area of Conservation (SAC) buffer zone, raising concerns about water quality and local wildlife, particularly Great Crested Newts.
While the public sewerage system could potentially accommodate wastewater discharges, the Buckley wastewater treatment works has not had its phosphate permits reviewed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
Consequently, the proposal would need to include Reasonable Avoidance Measures (RAMs) to protect the area.
Ms Perkins concluded that while the development principle is acceptable, the inadequate amenity provision and uncertainty regarding policy compliance led to the application’s refusal.
The decision highlights the delicate balance between development and environmental protection, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News