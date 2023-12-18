Broughton Shopping Park confirms festive period opening hours
For those looking to get a last-minute gift, or grab a bargain in the sales, Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its opening times over the festive period.
The centre will be open until 9pm Monday to Friday in the week leading up to Christmas, and on Christmas Eve (24th December) from 10am – 5pm.
Broughton’s full opening times for the festive period are:
- Sunday 24th December (Christmas Eve) – 10am – 5pm
- Monday 25th December (Christmas Day) – Closed
- Tuesday 26th December (Boxing Day) – 9am – 6pm
- Wednesday 27th December – 9am – 9pm
- Thursday 28th December – 9am – 9pm
- Friday 29th December – 9am – 9pm
- Saturday 30th December – 9am – 7pm
- Sunday 31st December (New Years Eve) – 10am – 5pm
- Monday 1st January (New Years Day) – 9am – 6pm
Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We know that Christmas can be a really busy time of year for everyone, so we want to give our visitors plenty of time to get everything they need whilst getting into the festive spirit.
“We’re open right up until Christmas Eve, and we look forward to welcoming visitors doing their Christmas shopping, and we’re open again from Boxing Day for people looking to treat themselves to a bargain in the sales.”
*Note these opening hours may vary by store, especially on Bank Holidays, always check with individual retailers before setting off to avoid disappointment.
