Brand New Opera Violet comes to Mold’s Theatr Clwyd

Writer Alice Birch and composer Tom Coult are amongst the most compelling voices in their respective fields and their first opera, developed at Snape Maltings as part of its Jerwood Opera Writing Programme, is an opera for now and about now.

In a muddied nightdress, in a country kitchen, Violet finally smiles.

For years, her tired daily routine has been dictated by the inescapable chime of the Clock Tower, until one night she feels time quicken.

Suddenly an hour is lost – every day. As the hours disappear, long-held certainties evaporate and ordered society falls into disarray. With the townspeople in crisis, can Violet finally escape?

Andrew Gourlay conducts the London Sinfonietta and a cast featuring Anna Dennis (Violet), Richard Burkhard (Felix) Frances Gregory (Laura) and Andrew Mackenzie-Wicks (The Clock Keeper). The creative team includes director Jude Christian, designer Rosie Elnile and costume designer Cécile Trémolières.

Violet is a co-production by Britten Pears Arts and Music Theatre Wales, staged in association with the London Sinfonietta. The London performance is co-produced and presented by The Royal Opera in association with Hackney Empire.

Violet will be performed at Theatr Clwyd on 19 June in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.