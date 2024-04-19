Boss of Deeside based Iceland Foods set to run London Marathon in memory of his mother

The boss of Deeside-based Iceland Foods, Richard Walker, is set to participate in the TCS London Marathon this Sunday, 21 April, as he aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He has personally witnessed the devastating effects of dementia within his own family and is committed to advancing research for the UK’s leading dementia research charity.

Richard’s involvement with Alzheimer’s Research UK began following his mother, Lady Walker’s diagnosis with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, leading to her death in 2021.

Reflecting on the impact of the disease, he expressed a relentless drive to find a stop to dementia, stating, “Dementia devastated my family and robbed my mother of some of the most precious years of her life. I know nothing I can do will replace what we’ve lost, but I can’t rest knowing this condition is causing the same heartbreak to other families.”

Since becoming an Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK, Richard has spearheaded fundraising efforts through the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, raising over £5 million since 2011.

His commitment to the cause was further evidenced less than a year ago when he climbed Mount Everest to support another dementia-related charity, the Rare Dementia Support Centre.

Acknowledging the challenge ahead, he remains optimistic about the marathon, despite his late entry and consequent lack of preparation.

Richard highlighted the broader significance of his participation, emphasising that each step taken in the marathon is a step closer to finding a cure for dementia.

He said: “I know running the marathon won’t be easy, especially as I signed up quite last minute and I’m behind where I should be with training! But all the effort to get to race day, and then to the finish line, will be so worth it because we will be taking a step closer towards a cure for dementia.”

“I can’t wait to join thousands of others at the start line.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Chief Executive, Hilary Evans, highlighted the critical role of supporters like Richard and underlined the ongoing need for funding and research to combat dementia.

She noted, “We’re so grateful to Richard, and all our other runners, for taking on the iconic London Marathon to raise funds for a cure. Too many families have been torn apart by dementia and this cannot go on. Thankfully, dementia research is making incredible progress and new treatments are in sight – but the job is far from done.”

Hilary added, “Thanks to the unwavering support of people like Richard, and organisations like Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, Alzheimer’s Research UK will change the ending for everyone affected by dementia. It’s a matter of when, not if. We can’t wait to cheer Richard and everyone else taking part for Alzheimer’s Research UK on the day – good luck!”

To support Richard’s efforts, donate to his fundraising page here.