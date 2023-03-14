Boost in funding for rehabilitation services in Wales to support Long COVID sufferers

The Welsh government has announced a boost in funding for its long COVID services to widen access to people suffering from other long-term conditions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has revealed that the annual funding for Adferiad (Recovery) services will increase to £8.3 million. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These community-based rehabilitation services will provide support to people with long COVID, as well as those with other long-term conditions that have similar rehabilitation and recovery needs, such as fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and other post-viral associated conditions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adferiad (Recovery) Services offer diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and care for individuals experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19, with a focus on providing care as close to home as possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The services are delivered by a multi-professional team, including psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and nurses. If further specialist care is needed, individuals can be referred to other support services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since the launch of the Adferiad programme in 2021, more than £10 million has been invested to support the development of these community-based, integrated, multi-professional rehabilitation services and recovery services in all health board areas. The programme has also helped to develop workforce skills and expertise. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The latest review of the programme provides further assurance that Adferiad services continue to meet the needs of people who are accessing them, with most people reporting an improved quality of life and a positive experience of the services they received. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, said: ”Investing in Adferiad services to support people suffering from the long-term effects of Covid-19 infection has been and remains a priority.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We have a valuable community asset as a result of developing these services, which we must continue to nurture and capitalise on.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We know many people with other long-term conditions have reported feeling ‘misunderstood’ and ‘invisible’. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I hope by widening access to Adferiad (Recovery) services, we can better support people with conditions such as ME/CFS and fibromyalgia to get a diagnosis, manage their symptoms and access rehabilitation services, which are vital in helping improve physical and mental health and wellbeing.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Claire Madsen, Executive Director of Therapies and Health Science at Powys Teaching Health Board, said: “We are delighted to receive the recurrent funding, as it will allow us to recruit substantively to posts, give staff job security and now go on to establish multidisciplinary, holistic services for a wide range of people with challenging conditions, which include ME and CFS, as well as long COVID.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Many people with these conditions feel that their health needs have been unmet over the years, and this will allow us to reassure them that there will be services developed, in the communities, closer to their homes that will be able to support them to manage their individual conditions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This funding boost will provide vital support to people with long COVID and other long-term conditions, allowing them to access the care and support they need in their local communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Welsh government’s investment in Adferiad services will help to improve access to health professionals and community care services, supporting the overall ambition to enhance healthcare in Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

