Bolesworth Castle powers up for electric new attraction to be unveiled at summer spectacular

One of the North West’s premier event venues is powering up for a summer spectacular as the all-new Bolesworth International welcomes some of the world’s leading car brands. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bolesworth Castle has lined up yet another ‘first of its kind’ for this year’s summer spectacular, which takes place from June 14-18. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Castle, based in Tattenhall near Chester and Wrexham, is world-renowned for hosting equestrian competitions but it’s a different type of horsepower that will appeal to motoring enthusiasts and those interested in driving with sustainability in mind. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An impressive range of hi-tech electric and hybrid vehicles will feature in this year’s Driving Experience Zone, where visitors can take to the wheel of a car or e-bike manufactured by global automotive giants such as Lexus, Mazda, Renault, BMW and Land Rover. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In partnership with Mitchell Group, Williams Group, Lookers Chester, Eskuta and Root EV, Matt Bates, Bolesworth’s Managing Director of Events, said test drives and rides will be on a first-come, first-served basis – all you need is your driving licence. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re so excited to be giving thousands of people the chance to get up close to and experience an EV, hybrid, or e-bike at the Bolesworth International next month,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Together with our amazing partners, visitors can experience a huge selection of cutting-edge vehicles from a host of major brands like Skoda, Nissan, Kia and others, as well as e-bikes from Eskuta and Root EV. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There’s no doubt EV and hybrid cars are the future of mobility and as a sustainability conscious organisation we’re keen to do all we can to support their adoption for the good of our region and beyond.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Matt added: “Incidentally if you’re looking for the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day on June 18, why not give the dad in your life a celebration to remember by letting him loose on a host of amazing cars and bikes? Add in FMX and BMX displays, radio-controlled cars, barbecue demos and much more – I know where I’ll be heading!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The five-day Bolesworth International festival has something for all the family, as organisers aim to achieve 250,000 annual visitors ahead of the Castle’s 200th anniversary in 2028. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following significant investment, they have packed the 400,000 square metre-site with everything from world class equestrian sport, entertainment, and action sports to create the biggest and best attraction of its kind, in Cheshire, North Wales and beyond. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

DJs Trevor Nelson and Phoebe d’Abo, renowned soul outfit The Brand New Heavies, and Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ Band are among the stars set to appear. There will be celebrity guests, barbecue and cocktail masterclasses, an extensive shopping village, a huge kids’ zone with funfair, inflatables, land and water zorbs, a wildlife zone, pony rides and much more, including camping. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Driving Experience Zone will be open from Friday June 16 to Sunday June 18. For tickets and further information, visit www.bolesworth.com/ international. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For the latest news and information and to book tickets for Bolesworth International, visit the website www.bolesworth.com or call 01829 782210. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alternatively, email info@bolesworth.com and follow them on social media at @bolesworth. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

