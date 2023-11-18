Black Friday scam warning: the 10 most common scams and how to spot them

Black Friday/Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar worldwide, and with a rise in online shoppers hunting for a bargain before Christmas comes increased opportunities for cybercriminals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Personal finance experts, at Wealth of Geeks are warning shoppers who rush to grab the best deals to be extra vigilant of circulating scams that appear year on year.

Michael Dinich founder of Wealth of Geeks says,

"Fraudsters are becoming increasingly clever as technology evolves, and during this busy shopping period, it provides the perfect opportunities to exploit the increased volume of transactions and potentially catch shoppers off guard.

"Most of the time, a cybercriminal's motive is to steal a customer's money, or personal information such as bank details, login credentials, personal address.

"Therefore, to protect themselves, shoppers should take steps to secure their online activities, such as using strong, unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, being cautious of phishing attempts, and regularly monitoring their financial statements for any suspicious transactions."

Below, Wealth of Geeks share 10 of the most common Black Friday/Cyber Monday scams that catch shoppers out and how to spot them ahead of the big weekend.

Incorrect bank details scam

One of the most common is scammers emailing shoppers to say their billing information is incorrect, and that it needs changing immediately or the order will be void.

If a retailer asks you to change your bank details with urgency and claims there is a risk of losing out on an order you have made, then you should be suspicious.

Essentially, they are hoping to draw you into entering your bank details into a fake website that they have made to look real.

Regardless of whether you believe your bank details are correct or not, you should contact the retailer directly with any order confirmation or information so you can receive legitimate information on your account.

Hot deal scam

While Black Friday weekend is full of hot deals, certain popular items are advertised on fake websites that are generally hard to find.

These items turn out to be illegitimate and it will result in you paying for a product you will never receive- and the scammer now possesses your payment details.

If you come across an item like this, check the legitimacy of the product or the seller through Business Bureau who will verify.

Phishing emails