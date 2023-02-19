Beloved Cheshire and North Wales Alliance police dog Scotty passes away

The Cheshire and North Wales Alliance is mourning the loss of retired police dog, Scotty.

The nine-year-old spaniel fell seriously ill on Saturday and sadly passed away that same day.

Scotty T, as he was affectionately known, worked with Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs from 2017 until his retirement in 2021, where he was partnered with his handler, PC Edwards.

Following his retirement, Scotty T was re-homed to a loving family who gave him a wonderful retirement, enjoying a slower pace of life.

Known for his inquisitive, clever, and mischievous nature, Scotty T had a particular fondness for "finding his fav toy…the children's teddies!!", a spokesperson for the Alliance said on their Facebook page.

Tributes have been paid to Scotty T by those who knew him and worked with him.

Holly commented on the team's Facebook page, "The most amazing boy. Became our family from the minute we met him."

"Absolutely a one-off but that's what made him even more special. I will love him always. My bestest boy forever my Scotty T."

Sharon wrote, "Scotty T, you were one of a kind, a great police dog and even when you had your health problems, you were a little warrior. What a lovely retirement you had. RIP little Scotty Muldoon."

"We know you crossed the rainbow bridge a happy boy, and you got your one last journey in the police car. You will be missed by many, run free Scotty T," the Alliance said in their tribute.

Police dogs play an integral role in law enforcement, with the Alliance's police dogs trained to carry out a range of duties, including searching for missing persons and detecting drugs and explosives. They are highly skilled and work closely with their handlers to keep communities safe.

