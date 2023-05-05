BBC’s Question Time is heading to Deeside in June
Deeside will welcome BBC’s flagship political panel show, Question Time, on June 15th.
Renowned for its engaging and rigorous discussions on current affairs, the programme, which first aired in 1979, has become an essential part of British television.
Hosted by the formidable Fiona Bruce, Question Time is known for holding political figures, journalists, and public personalities accountable for their views and statements.
With a local audience, the show serves as a platform for the public to question and confront influential figures on issues that matter to them.
The location of the upcoming Deeside episode has yet to be confirmed but it promises to be a lively affair.
The region has faced numerous challenges, including the cost of living crises, creaking transport infrastructure, a health board under special measures, and being overlooked twice for the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding.
While the panel for the Deeside episode has not yet been announced, viewers can expect a mix of prominent politicians, journalists, and public figures with diverse perspectives on the issues at hand.
True to Question Time’s nature, the audience can anticipate a robust debate that will hopefully cut through the usual political spin and provide clarity on the most pressing matters that affect the community.
Deeside residents who are interested in being part of the Question Time audience can apply through the BBC’s official website.
Question Tine website states:
“We contact applicants on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme. Due to the high volume of requests received, we apologise that we are unable to call everyone.”
“Question Time audience members will be requested to come up with TWO questions to be considered for the programme.”
You can apply to be in the audience by clicking here.
