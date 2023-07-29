BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North to play headline set at Chester Races Ladies Day fixture in September

Chester Racecourse is excited to announce that BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North will be playing a headline DJ set at its popular Ladies Day fixture on Saturday 2 September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The renowned presenter, who hosts Radio 1’s drivetime programme ‘Going Home with Vick and Jordan’ alongside Vick Hope, will be taking to the decks post-racing to entertain the crowds on the racecourse with some much-loved chart hits and classic anthems. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The appearance of the I’m A Celebrity star, who finished runner-up on the show in 2020, adds to what is already set to be a glamourous occasion, where guests are encouraged to dress up for the chance to win some incredible prizes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ladies Day is always a highlight in the social calendar at Chester Racecourse, with this year’s event combining exhilarating racing, stunning style, engaging entertainment and an-all round party vibe to be shared amongst family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Advance priced tickets for Ladies Day and the Jordan North DJ set currently start from just £15 for adults, with children aged 17 and under able to attend for free. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled that Jordan North will be making Chester Racecourse his happy place on Saturday 2 September, entertaining all our guests in attendance at Ladies Day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The addition of Jordan and one of his amazing DJ sets further enhances the overall raceday experience to be enjoyed on the racecourse, making it a post-racing celebration to cap off a memorable day out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect this to be a real in-demand event, especially with advance priced tickets currently starting from just £15, so book now to guarantee your place and enjoy the immersive experience that makes Chester Racecourse and our Ladies Day fixture so unique.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To purchase tickets for Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse, please visit www.chester-races.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News