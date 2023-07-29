Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Jul 2023

BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North to play headline set at Chester Races Ladies Day fixture in September

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Chester Racecourse is excited to announce that BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North will be playing a headline DJ set at its popular Ladies Day fixture on Saturday 2 September. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

 The renowned presenter, who hosts Radio 1’s drivetime programme ‘Going Home with Vick and Jordan’ alongside Vick Hope, will be taking to the decks post-racing to entertain the crowds on the racecourse with some much-loved chart hits and classic anthems. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The appearance of the I’m A Celebrity star, who finished runner-up on the show in 2020, adds to what is already set to be a glamourous occasion, where guests are encouraged to dress up for the chance to win some incredible prizes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ladies Day is always a highlight in the social calendar at Chester Racecourse, with this year’s event combining exhilarating racing, stunning style, engaging entertainment and an-all round party vibe to be shared amongst family and friends. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Advance priced tickets for Ladies Day and the Jordan North DJ set currently start from just £15 for adults, with children aged 17 and under able to attend for free. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are thrilled that Jordan North will be making Chester Racecourse his happy place on Saturday 2 September, entertaining all our guests in attendance at Ladies Day. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The addition of Jordan and one of his amazing DJ sets further enhances the overall raceday experience to be enjoyed on the racecourse, making it a post-racing celebration to cap off a memorable day out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We expect this to be a real in-demand event, especially with advance priced tickets currently starting from just £15, so book now to guarantee your place and enjoy the immersive experience that makes Chester Racecourse and our Ladies Day fixture so unique.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To purchase tickets for Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse, please visit www.chester-races.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Cheshire castle to welcome 10,000 visitors for Britain’s first ever Arenacross festival
  • Chester Market introduces ChooseDay offers every Tuesday
  • Anxious and at risk’: UK’s forgotten millions teeter on financial precipice, warns consumer watchdog Which?

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Cheshire castle to welcome 10,000 visitors for Britain’s first ever Arenacross festival

    News

    Chester Market introduces ChooseDay offers every Tuesday

    News

    Anxious and at risk’: UK’s forgotten millions teeter on financial precipice, warns consumer watchdog Which?

    News

    New NSPCC and Gas Distribution Network partnership creates an ‘army of safeguarders’ to protect children

    News

    Public’s views sought as Wales looks to build 20,000 new homes by 2026

    News

    Zip World’s ‘Responsible Adventure’ project boosted by £6.2m of funding from North Wales Growth Deal

    News

    Long delays on M56 heading away from Deeside following earlier collision

    News

    Eagle-eyed Shotton volunteer reunites Welsh castle with a piece of its history

    News

    North Wales officers set off on 200-mile bike ride in aid of COPS charity

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn