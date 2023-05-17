BBC One’s BAFTA award-winning The Repair Shop is searching for fixes in Flintshire

BBC One’s BAFTA Award-winning series, The Repair Shop, is back in the barn and on a mission to restore Flintshire’s sentimental treasures. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team, led by presenter Jay Blades, is seeking unique items with sentimental value for their upcoming series. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Repair Shop, known for its heartwarming restorations of items thought beyond repair, is reaching out to the Flintshire community for the next series. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team is eager to breathe new life into cherished items, transforming them from broken relics into priceless pieces of family history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are looking for unique items for our new series. They don’t have to be antique, it can be absolutely anything, but it must have that sentimental value and it must mean something to you and it needs repairing,” said Jay Blades, the show’s presenter. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We want you to get in contact because we want to get these things fixed for you.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The show’s ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay, echoed Blades’ sentiments, saying, “In previous series we’ve fixed a whole host of items, traditional instruments, garments, books, crockery and more. So, please get in touch about your amazing items in need of some love!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Repair Shop, produced by Ricochet, first aired on BBC Two in March 2017, eventually moving to BBC One. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Since March 2020, it has also aired in BBC One’s Peak schedule at 8pm, following a popular Christmas special, which attracted 5.5m viewers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The current series of The Repair Shop has just finished on BBC One, with a new primetime series due for June 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Executive Producer, Glenn Swift, encourages anyone with a treasured possession in need of restoration to get in touch. “If you’ve got anything that needs restoring, evokes wonderful memories or is a treasured family possession then get in touch – all you need to do is fill in the form on the BBC website or email us the details and we’ll do the rest.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information or to submit an item for consideration, email therepairshop@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

