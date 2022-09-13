Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 13th Sep 2022

Bank Holiday: Supermarket closures announced on day of Queen’s funeral

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

The UK government said this bank holiday “will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.”

Schools will be closed on Monday as will many businesses, supermarkets have announced they will also close to allow staff to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

Asda has become the latest supermarket to announce that it will close until 5pm to “allow customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.”

No online delivery slots from the retailer will be provided on the 19.

Earlier today the head of Iceland announced that all Iceland, Food Warehouse and Swift stores will be closed on Monday.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, tweeted to say that “colleagues will be paid for the hours they would have worked.”

Other supermarkets confirmed to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral are Aldi and Lidl.

All larger Sainsbury’s shops will be closed all day – however its reported that smaller shops and petrol station forecourt stores will open from 5pm.

The supermarket’s delivery and collection services will also not be available on the day.

The Co-op have confirmed today that its shops will remain closed until 5pm.

 

 

Read Next

  • Changes to bin collections and recycling centres closed on day of Queen’s funeral
  • Deeside based Iceland takes Iceland the country to court again in trademark naming row
  • World champion triathlete stops off in Deeside on Tour de Wales charity challenge
  • Flintshire primary school celebrates pupils’ achievements in special assembly

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Changes to bin collections and recycling centres closed on day of Queen’s funeral

    News

    Deeside based Iceland takes Iceland the country to court again in trademark naming row

    News

    World champion triathlete stops off in Deeside on Tour de Wales charity challenge

    News

    Flintshire primary school celebrates pupils’ achievements in special assembly

    News

    Saltney martial arts academy given the green light to relocate

    News

    Mold Food and Drink Festival returns this weekend after a two-year break

    News

    National one-minute silence for the Queen will be held at 8pm on Sunday

    News

    From today Tesco shoppers in Wales can round up their shop and help to save lives

    News

    Football in Wales set to resume on Tuesday following weekend postponements

    News




    Read 444,869 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn