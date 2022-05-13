Ballet Cymru bring a new take on a Shakespeare classic to Theatr Clywd

Ballet Cymru bring a new take on a Shakespeare classic to Mold’s Theatr Clywd.

DREAM is a vibrant, fresh, and innovative new full-length ballet based on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Working with Award-Winning instrumentalist and composer Frank Moon, Ballet Cymru have created a magical, gender bending world of fairies, lovers, and bewitching enchantment.

DREAM is a sparkling re-interpretation in ballet for the 21st Century and features Ballet Cymru’s groundbreaking dancers, stunning video projection, and innovative choreography from Artistic Directors Darius James OBE and Amy Doughty.

Frank Moon is one of the leading composers for dance in the UK, and his compositions include; The Metamorphosis (Royal Opera House, winner of an Olivier award, a Sky Arts South Bank Award, and the Critic’s Circle National Dance Award), The Little Match Girl (Jerwood DanceEast / Sadler’s Wells).

Critics’ Circle Award-winning company, Ballet Cymru is an international touring ballet company for Wales, committed to inclusion and innovation in dance and classical ballet, and the highest standard of collaboration.

The company produces original professional dance performances that tour nationally and internationally.

Its extensive Access and Outreach programme is committed to breaking down barriers to accessing the arts.

Dream by Ballet Cymru will be performed at Theatr Clwyd on 29 May in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre.