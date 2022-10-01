Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 1st Oct 2022

Bale Ale! Welsh football legend releases own brand of beer to celebrate Wales World Cup appearance

Welsh football legend Gareth Bale has scored a spectacular double after getting a duo of his beers exclusively listed by Tesco.

From Monday, October 3, fans will be able to raise a glass at home to the Wales team ahead of their first World Cup appearance in 64 years.

And there’ll be a choice in the beer aisles, with bottles of Bale Lager joining Bale Ale in Tesco stores across Wales.

The launch is also great news for young and amateur football fans in Wales, as Gareth will donate a percentage from the profits of the two beers to the development of grassroots football across the area, with more news to follow later this year.

Nathan Edwards, Tesco’s Local Buying Manager for Wales, said: “There is tremendous excitement across Wales right now ahead of our first appearance at a World Cup tournament for 64 years, so to land the newly brewed beers by one of our greatest-ever sporting heroes is a real coup.”

“Glamorgan Brewing Co make fantastic tasting beers, with their Jemima’s Pitchfork a top seller, so we are confident that demand will be really strong for these two brews, especially in the coming months.”

Gareth’s beer was originally brewed exclusively for the launch of his Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff, and following its success the team are excited to offer it to pubs across Wales.

Glamorgan Brewing Co is a family-owned brewery that opened in 1994 and has since established itself as one of Wales’ favourite brewers, with Tesco stocking their three core brands – Cwrw Gorslas, Welsh Pale and Jemima’s Pitchfork.

Gareth Bale said: “I am really looking forward to launching Bale Ale and Bale Lager into Tesco stores across Wales. It’s something we started a few years ago and to see the brand grow is really exciting.

“Being able to team up and work with Glamorgan Brewing Co, who are based only 10 minutes from my house, makes it even more special and we are extremely proud of what we have created together.

“With this partnership we aim to give something back to Welsh grassroots football and, in particular, we want to help develop football facilities across Wales on a local level.

“We hope fans across Wales will be able to enjoy some Bale Ale and Lager as we head into the World Cup this year.”

For beer connoisseurs, Bale Ale is a bright, fresh-tasting juicy golden brew made from Goldings, Columbas and Citra hops while Bale Lager is a crisp, clean-tasting brewed with Saaz hops.

Both beers will cost £1.70 each and will be available in every Welsh Tesco store up to and throughout the World Cup.

