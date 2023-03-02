Award-winning artistic director Kate Wasserberg to take the helm at Theatr Clwyd

Theatr Clwyd has announced that their new Artistic Director will be Kate Wasserberg. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A hugely experienced and respected director, Kate was Artistic Director of both new writing company Stockroom and Cardiff’s The Other Room and has directed major productions that have toured nationally and internationally. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An award-winning theatre maker Kate has a long connection with Theatr Clwyd, serving with distinction as Associate Director under the late Terry Hands as well as, more recently, directing hit productions of All My Sons, Insignificance and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the Flintshire-based venue. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On her appointment Kate Wasserberg said: “I am so delighted to be joining the amazing team at Theatr Clwyd to take this remarkable organisation into a bright future. Wales has the best artists in the world and I am beyond honoured to have the opportunity to make my home there.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In our extraordinary new building, we will make a home for audiences, artists and the community that is world-class in its artistic output and the way it cares for people.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I have watched with joy a culture of kindness and ambition being grown at Theatr Clwyd, and I want to thank the board for seeing in me a leader who can continue to build on these values. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I can’t wait to begin!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate will work in partnership with Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford who said: “I’m extremely excited. The quality of Kate’s theatre making, the knowledge and appreciation she has for Welsh Theatre and Welsh talent, and her deep love and appreciation of Theatr Clwyd are only some of the reasons for such excitement.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“To work alongside Kate will be an honour, and I am certain that with her artistic leadership we will build upon the company’s success, both on and off the stage, as we prepare to open our new building and continue to deliver high quality work for our communities.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Theatr Clwyd’s Chair Of The Board, Helen Watson added: “After a rigorous recruitment process we are delighted with the appointment of Kate Wasserberg.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Kate impressed throughout the process with her immense talent, proven track record and passion for Welsh Theatre.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There is no doubt that with such an accomplished Artistic Director at the helm of our theatre that this will be a very special time for communities, and an exciting new chapter for Theatr Clwyd.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Kate Wasserberg replaces former Artistic Director Tamara Harvey who joins the Royal Shakespeare Company as Co- Artistic Director later this year. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News