Author and former Government Minister explore Welsh history at Flintshire library event

A leading author and ex-Government minister will be in conversation at Mold Library on Wednesday March 30.

Organised by The Bookshop, based on the town’s High Street, former MP for Delyn Sir David Hanson (pictured top left) is to sit down with Richard King (top right) for a Q&A session on what was a turbulent time in Modern Welsh History

They will discuss Richard’s new book Brittle With Relics – A History of Wales 1962 – 1997, and explore the late 20th century, a period of great change for the country, with key figures including Neil Kinnock, Michael Sheen, members of the mining community and others contributing.

The Bookshop owner Caroline Johnson said: “This promises to be a lively and interesting evening discussing what has become a very popular book and a topic which I’m sure many people will find fascinating.”

Susannah Hill, Library Manager, added: “We are very pleased to be hosting this event at Mold Library and to be delivering a programme of events across Flintshire at various Aura libraries in partnership with Mold Book Shop.

“Author events are always very exciting for us and we hope that everyone in attendance enjoys the evening.”

Brittle with Relics is a history of the people of Wales undergoing some of the country’s most seismic and traumatic events: the disasters of Aberfan and Tryweryn; the rise of the Welsh language movement; the Miners’ Strike and its aftermath; and the narrow vote in favour of partial devolution.

Featuring the voices of Neil Kinnock, Rowan Williams, Leanne Wood, Gruff Rhys, Michael Sheen, Nicky Wire, Sian James, Welsh language activists, members of former mining communities and many more, this is a vital history of a nation determined to survive, while maintaining the hope that Wales will one day thrive on its own terms.

Tickets are available from Mold Library or The Bookshop priced £5, redeemable against the purchase of a book.

For more information, call 01352 759879 or email info@moldbookshop.co.uk. Alternatively, visit the website: www.mold-bookshop.co. uk.